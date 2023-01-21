The Whites are without a win in the league since 5th November while a run of two victories in their last 15 games has left them sitting just two points above the relegation zone. Hardly the ideal time, then, to host one of the division's in-form sides in Brentford.

Leeds United's 5-2 demolition of Cardiff City on Wednesday night has eased the pressure on Jesse Marsch a little but it is results in the Premier League that will dictate how safe his position is at Elland Road.

The Bees are up to eighth after taking 16 points from their last five games, including victories over Man City and Liverpool, and will head to West Yorkshire on Sunday afternoon oozing with confidence.

Thomas Frank's side put five past Leeds in the reverse fixture in early September but have only won once at Elland Road since the 1940s and have earned the majority of their points this season at home.

New striker Georginio Rutter is set to get his first experience of Elland Road after joining in a big-money move from Hoffenheim earlier this week but Marsch has suggested he will likely only feature from the bench.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Brentford?

Leeds v Brentford will take place on Sunday 22nd January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leeds v Brentford kick-off time

Leeds v Brentford will kick off at 2pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Leeds v Brentford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Leeds v Brentford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Leeds v Brentford odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leeds (11/8) Draw (5/2) Brentford (19/10)*

