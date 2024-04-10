Ipswich, who lost 1-0 against Norwich on Saturday afternoon in the latest East Anglian derby, have been the surprise package of the season after being promoted from League One last time out. McKenna will demand a response from his side as they look to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2002.

While McKenna's side are flying and on the up, Watford are set for another disappointing mid-table finish.

The Hornets, who have won just one of their last five Championship games, find themselves in 14th with nothing to play for. They're 17 points off the play-offs and eight points above the relegation zone.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich v Watford on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Ipswich v Watford?

Ipswich v Watford will take place on Wednesday 10th April 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Ipswich v Watford kick-off time

Ipswich v Watford will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Ipswich v Watford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Red Button from 7:45pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Ipswich v Watford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Ipswich v Watford odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Ipswich (1/2) Draw (10/3) Watford (11/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.