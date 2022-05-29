Gareth Southgate's side are set to play four games in June and as Germany and Italy are the two other sides in Group A3, there are tougher tests to come.

England kick off their 2022/23 Nations League campaign with a trip to Budapest to take on Hungary on Saturday.

England are unbeaten since their defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final but that record is likely to be tested in the coming weeks with a trip to face Germany and a visit from Roberto Mancini's side.

Southgate named his squad for this month's internationals earlier this week, with AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori securing a well-earned return and first call ups for both West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen and Leicester City's James Justin.

The Three Lions coach will urge his side to afford Hungary their full focus and rightly so as Marco Rossi's side have stepped up against big opposition in the last 12 months – drawing with France and Germany in Euro 2020 and battling to a 1-1 with England in October.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hungary v England on TV and online.

When is Hungary v England?

Hungary v England will take place on Saturday 4th June 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Hungary v England will kick off at 5pm.

There are numerous World Cup Qualifiers taking place this week including Wales v Poland on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Hungary v England on?

The match will be televised on Channel 4 from 4:15pm.

How to live stream Hungary v England online

You can also live stream the match via All 4 on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Hungary v England team news

Hungary predicted XI: Gulacsi; Fiola, Orban, Attila Szalai; Nego, Adam Nagy, Szoboszlai, Zsolt Nagy; Sallai, Adam Szalai, Schon

England predicted XI: Pickford; Tomori, Stones, Guehi; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Bellingham, Saka; Bowen, Kane, Grealish

Hungary v England odds

Our prediction: Hungary v England

Hungary held England to a 1-1 draw at Wembley back in October and they're in Group A3 on merit so Southgate will urge his side not to underestimate them.

Even so, they'll be heavy favourites and though the visitors may not name a full-strength side due to the games coming up later this month, that should mean there are plenty of players involved desperate to prove a point.

It might take a while to break the hosts down but once they do, expect England to find the net a few more times.

Our prediction: Hungary 1-4 England (25/1 at Bet365)

