Victory on Sunday is needed to keep their hopes of a domestic treble, and perhaps even a quadruple of sorts, alive - and they will fancy their chances against a Hibs side that have underwhelmed this term.

The Edinburgh club have barely laid a glove on Rangers in their two previous meetings in 2023/24, losing 3-0 at Easter Road and 4-0 at Ibrox, but they've been on a good run of late - unbeaten in five with three wins on that run.

Nick Montgomery will look to emulate Motherwell, who beat the Gers 2-1 last weekend, and hasn't been afraid to take aim at Sunday's opponents in the press ahead of the game by suggesting they've had a lot of good fortune and decisions go their way this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hibs v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Hibs v Rangers?

Hibs v Rangers will take place on Sunday 10th March 2024.

Hibs v Rangers kick-off time

Hibs v Rangers will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Hibs v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 4:30pm.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Hibs v Rangers online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Hibs v Rangers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Hibs v Rangers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Hibs (6/1) Draw (16/5) Rangers (9/20)*

