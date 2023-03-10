Ange Postecoglou's side beat Rangers to win the Scottish League Cup at the end of February and are nine points clear of their Old Firm rivals at the top of the SPFL after a 3-1 comeback win against Saturday's opponents at Celtic Park in midweek.

Celtic can move one step closer to an eighth domestic treble with a win over Hearts in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

Third-placed Hearts may be 24 points back from Celtic in the table but gave them a scare on Wednesday evening and things could well have played out differently had Alexandro Bernabei seen red for an ugly challenge when the scores were level.

That controversy may give the hosts some added motivation but the true reward for a rare victory over the Old Firm club would be a spot in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

This competition is the only bit of major Scottish silverware that Postecoglou is yet to get his hands on, however, so he'll be desperate to see his team progress at Tynecastle.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hearts v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Hearts v Celtic?

Hearts v Celtic will take place on Saturday 11th March 2023.

Hearts v Celtic kick-off time

Hearts v Celtic will kick off at 12:15pm.

What TV channel is Hearts v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 11:45am. Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existed Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

How to live stream Hearts v Celtic online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Hearts v Celtic on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland Extra.

BBC Radio Scotland Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio Scotland Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Hearts v Celtic odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Hearts (15/2) Draw (11/2) Celtic (2/7)*

