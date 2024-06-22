With the four best third-placed sides set to qualify for the round of 16, however, both their hopes of reaching the knockout stages remain alive and well.

Georgia showed against Turkey that though this might be their first Euros appearance, they're not just here to make up the numbers.

They created plenty of chances on Tuesday evening and on another day would have got a result, while attacking trio Giorgi Chakvetadze, Khvicha Kvarat­skhelia and Georges Mikautadze could be the key to unlocking a physical Czech defence.

More like this

Read more: Euro 2024 matches on today | Euro 2024 TV coverage | Euro 2024 radio coverage

Czech Republic offered less in terms of attacking threat against Portugal, with Lukáš Provod's long-range strike coming out of nowhere, but they will take heart from pushing one of the pre-tournament favourites so close in an impressive defensive display.

The question now is whether they will look to take more of a front-foot approach against a side that is more at their level.

A win for either team could be enough to secure a place in the round of 16 come the end of the knockout stages, so we should see two sides giving absolutely everything to keep their Euro 2024 dreams alive.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Georgia v Czech Republic on TV and online.

Read more: Euro 2024 fixtures | Euro 2024 presenters | Euro 2024 predictions | Euro 2024 group analysis | Euro 2024 team-by-team guide | Euro 2024 kits ranked

When is Georgia v Czech Republic?

Georgia v Czech Republic will take place on Saturday 22nd June 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Georgia v Czech Republic kick-off time

Georgia v Czech Republic will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Georgia v Czech Republic on?

Georgia v Czech Republic will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 1:30pm.

Check out the full broadcast teams for both BBC and ITV with our Euro 2024 presenters, pundits and commentators guide.

How to live stream Georgia v Czech Republic online

You can also live stream Georgia v Czech Republic online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Georgia v Czech Republic on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Georgia v Czech Republic odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Georgia (4/1) Draw (27/10) Czech Republic (8/11)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.