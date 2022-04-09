The ex-England international is the subject of a new BBC documentary that will cover his rise to national stardom and simultaneous descent into troubled times.

Paul Gascoigne's life has always been led in the spotlight – on and off the field.

Gascoigne became famed for his cheeky personality and extraordinary talent, but mainstream tabloid coverage surrounding a string of tumultuous events was never far away. The documentary highlights the extreme lengths many journalists went to in order to serve up the freshest slice of 'Gazza' gossip to their editors.

This is not a highlights reel or greatest hits compilation, it's a definitive tale of a national icon, his turbulent relationship with the press and how his life was shaped by the environment around him.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the new Gazza documentary, from the release date and time to what the two-part series will cover.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Gazza release date and time

Gazza will be first shown at 9pm on Wednesday 13th April 2022 on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

The documentary will be released in two parts, with both episodes made available on BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 13th April 2022.

The second part of the documentary will be broadcast on BBC Two a week later on Wednesday 20th April.

What is Gazza about?

Paul Gascoigne with Gary Lineker in 1990 (Getty Images)

The official synopsis says: "Gazza tells the story of Paul Gascoigne, a footballing genius, whose on-field brilliance is matched by a troubled private life and media mania that spirals out of control."

While there will be footage of Gascoigne in action on the pitch, much of the show will revolve around his life away from it with a heavy focus on the media storm that whipped up around him and his family.

The BBC synopsis continues to say: "Gazza is perfect for a British tabloid press in the midst of the celebrity-focussed circulation war between Rupert Murdoch’s News International and Robert Maxwell’s Mirror Group – he is the best young footballer in the country, the British public can’t help but love him, and he courts attention with his naïve behaviour, love of alcohol and desire to be ‘one of the lads’. "‘Gazzamania’ is born, as The Sun sign him up, and his advisors seek to maximise the commercial possibilities. Those close to Gazza worry about his ability to cope with the pressure and intense media attention. He finds it increasingly hard to cope, exploding at the 1991 FA Cup final with a series of dangerous tackles, rupturing his knee ligaments in the process. "In 1993, as England’s campaign to qualify for the next year’s World Cup gets underway, the pressure is very much on Paul Gascoigne to lead them there. But behind the scenes Gazza’s life is once again falling apart, amid problems in his relationship with girlfriend Sheryl and a very public betrayal by his personal assistant who reveals his deepest, darkest secrets to the world. This is soon followed by another serious career-threatening injury." Episode 2 covers "fresh tabloid revelations when the violence Sheryl has suffered at Gazza’s hands becomes public" and how the couple are "on friendly terms with two young tabloid journalists Rebekah Wade and Piers Morgan". "Despite all the trouble, Gazza’s goal against Scotland at Euro 96 restores his national hero status, and his public renaissance continues with marriage to Sheryl just days later. However, this apparent reprieve proves temporary. "Although new England coach Glenn Hoddle keeps him in the England team, Gazza is under siege, with the press turning to increasingly amoral and illegal means to chart every part of his downfall."

Is there a Gazza trailer?

So far, a trailer is yet to be released but we'll keep you updated as soon as one is unveiled!

Gazza airs at 9pm on Wednesday 13th April 2022 on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide. Visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.