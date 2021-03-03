What channel is Fulham v Tottenham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Fulham will look to build on their recent run of impressive performances when they host Tottenham on Thursday night.

Scott Parker’s men are unbeaten in their last five Premier League fixtures, including vital wins over Everton and Sheffield United.

Were they to grab another at Craven Cottage on Thursday, it would see Fulham climb out of the relegation zone on goal difference, with Newcastle dropping into the bottom three at their expense.

As for Spurs, they need a win to boost their Champions League hopes. Jose Mourinho’s men currently sit outside the top-four spots by six points, although they have played one game fewer than many of the sides around them.

Last time out, Gareth Bale inspired Tottenham to an impressive 4-0 win over Burnley, with Harry Kane and Lucas Moura also getting their names on the scoresheet.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Tottenham on TV?

Fulham v Tottenham will take place on Thursday 4th March 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Tottenham will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Liverpool v Chelsea, which kicks off at 8:15pm on Thursday.

What TV channel is Fulham v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:30pm.

How to live stream Fulham v Tottenham online

Fulham v Tottenham team news

Fulham predicted XI: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Reed, Anguissa, Cavaleiro, Loftus-Cheek, Lookman, Maja.

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Moura, Lemela, Son, Kane.

Fulham v Tottenham odds

Our prediction: Fulham v Tottenham

Despite Fulham’s recent upsurge in form, Scott Parker’s men have won just twice at home in the league this season and face a Tottenham side who have found their shooting boots of late.

Spurs have actually scored four times in four of their last six matches in all competitions and will provide a real test for the hosts on Thursday night.

However, with such a jam-packed schedule, Jose Mourinho may opt to rotate his side ahead of another crucial clash against Crystal Palace just three days later.

Our prediction: Fulham 0-2 Tottenham (9/1 at bet365)

