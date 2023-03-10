The tough tackler's previous absences have coincided with the Whites' worst performances of the campaign - the 4-1 thrashing against Newcastle in October and Monday's 3-2 loss at Brentford.

Fulham are missing Joao Palhinha for the visit of Premier League leaders Arsenal as the key midfielder serves the second game of his two-match suspension.

Marco Silva will be seeking an improved display from his troops following the derby defeat, while the blue side of Manchester will, no doubt, be cheering his side on.

Arsenal need to pick up all three points at Craven Cottage in order to maintain their healthy advantage over Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Captain Martin Odegaard should be back in the XI after missing Thursday's Europa League draw with Sporting CP due to illness, Gabriel Jesus could be fit enough to return to the bench, while Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard are injury doubts.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Fulham v Arsenal.

When is Fulham v Arsenal?

Fulham v Arsenal will kick off at 2pm on Sunday 12th March 2023.

Fulham v Arsenal team news

Fulham predicted line-up: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream; Robinson; Lukic, Reed; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Solomon; Mitrovic

Arsenal predicted line-up: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Nelson; Martinelli

Fulham v Arsenal prediction

Fulham have given a good account of themselves against 'Big Six' opposition without getting the results their performances have deserved.

The absence of Joao Palhinha in the engine room is a concern, however, as Marco Silva's side have lost both times he has been unavailable.

Arsenal have won their last four Premier League games and confidence will be high heading into this London derby.

Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are fancied to edge the midfield battle in what could prove key to the Gunners claiming all three points in a hard-fought game at Craven Cottage.

Our prediction: Fulham 1-2 Arsenal (8/1 at bet365)

Fulham v Arsenal odds

