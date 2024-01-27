Everton finished sixth last season, but they've struggled to find form this campaign, with Brian Sørensen's side winning just three of their 11 outings.

Leicester are 10th in the WSL, and the Foxes are looking for their third win of the season.

They're just five points clear of Bristol City at the bottom of the league, and they come into Sunday's clash on the back of their 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa last week, with Rachel Daly's goal proving the difference between the sides.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Everton v Leicester?

Everton v Leicester will take place on Sunday 28th January 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Everton v Leicester kick-off time

Everton v Leicester will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Leicester on?

Everton v Leicester will not be on any BBC channel - instead, it'll be shown live on BBC iPlayer.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Everton and Leicester official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Everton v Leicester online

You can live stream the Everton v Leicester game online via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Everton v Leicester odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Everton (4/6) Draw (11/4) Leicester (16/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

