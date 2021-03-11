What channel is Everton v Burnley Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Everton welcome a Burnley side to Goodison Park on Saturday that has proved hard to beat in recent weeks, with a record of just one defeat in seven Premier League fixtures.

The Clarets have dug deep to claim draws against the likes of Arsenal and Leicester recently, while avoiding defeat against relegation-threatened sides West Brom and Fulham.

Saturday sees Sean Dyche’s men head to Merseyside seeking to frustrate Everton once again this season, following their 1-1 draw at Turf Moor back in December.

Everton saw a three-game winning streak ended with the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea last time out, and boss Carlo Ancelotti will be expecting a response here.

But with Burnley currently grinding out draws, the points could well be shared come full time on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Everton v Burnley on TV?

Everton v Burnley will take place on Saturday 13th March 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Burnley will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Tottenham, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Everton v Burnley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream Everton v Burnley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Everton v Burnley team news

Everton: Jean-Philippe Gbamin isn’t expected back from injury until April, but Ancelotti could have Seamus Coleman, James Rodriguez and reserve goalkeeper Robin Olsen to call upon.

Yerry Mina faces a race against time to recover from injury to feature here, while Fabian Delph and Abdoulaye Doucoure are out.

Burnley: Charlie Taylor is rated 50/50 for this clash as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Jack Cork may also be back in contention but Ashley Barnes is out.

Everton v Burnley odds

Our prediction: Everton v Burnley

Everton have blown hot and cold this season, and their forward line was stifled against Burnley the last time these sides met.

Indeed, the Clarets will hope to frustrate their opponents once again here and remain combative during the game.

This could well be a close encounter that ends even, unless the likes of Richarlison or Dominic Calvert-Lewin spark some life into it. Expect a testy encounter from the off.

Our prediction: Everton 1-1 Burnley (6/1 at bet365)

