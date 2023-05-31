The second-tier UEFA club competition has grown in stature since the Champions League was trimmed down and clubs recognise the true prestige of hoisting the trophy high.

It doesn't get a whole lot more 'Europa League' than Sevilla against Jose Mourinho's Roma in the showpiece final – and you can watch it all live for free on YouTube.

Sevilla have won the trophy a record six times, while Mourinho has won two Champions League titles, one Europa League title and last year's Europa Conference League title – all with different clubs.

It's shaping up to be a corker of a clash between two streetwise teams in fine fettle and determined to bring home the silverware to their adoring fans.

BT coverage will be shown live across multiple free platforms, including YouTube, so everyone can tune in to soak up the grand occasion.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Europa League final on YouTube.

How to watch Sevilla v Roma for free

You can watch the match for free by visiting the BT Sport website or via the BT Sport app or BT Sport YouTube channel.

Simply head over to one of the following options above and you can soak up all the build-up as well as the match itself without paying a penny!

You can access the free live stream via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop and laptop computers.

Your smart TV or streaming media player is also likely to come with a YouTube app, meaning you can stream all the action direct to the big screen.

If your TV doesn't boast a YouTube app, you can cast your smartphone coverage to the big screen via a device such as Chromecast.

How to watch Sevilla v Roma on BT Sport

The Europa League final takes place on Wednesday 31st May 2023 with a kick-off time of 8pm.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

Alternatively, fans with a BT Sport monthly pass can also tune in without signing up to a contract.

Regular TV subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

