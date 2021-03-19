When is the Europa League draw? How to watch quarter-final draw on TV and live stream

The Europa League is hitting a crucial period, with just eight teams remaining in the competition and silverware up for grabs.

Advertisement

Manchester United appear to be the top dogs going into the quarter-finals following an impressive victory over AC Milan at the San Siro to nail their place in the next round.

It wasn’t a fun night for other British contenders though. Arsenal lost to Olympiakos but still made it through on aggregate, while Tottenham threw away a 2-0 first leg lead to be defeated 3-0 on the night by Dinamo Zagreb, while Slavia Prague toppled Scottish champions Rangers.

The remaining sides boast plenty of experience in European competitions, but which teams will step up to challenge United in their quest for silverware on the continent?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Champions League quarter-final draw including time, TV channel and live stream information.

When is the Champions League quarter-final draw?

The quarter-final draw will take place on Friday 19th March 2021.

The semi-final draw will commence immediately afterwards. It will be held in Nyon, Switzerland – the home of UEFA.

What time is the Champions League quarter-final draw?

The draw will begin at 12pm UK time, once the Champions League draw is over.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to watch the Europa League draw?

UEFA.com will be live streaming the Europa League draw for free on their website.

You can also tune in to watch the draw live on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Who is in the Europa League draw?

Ajax (NED)

Arsenal (ENG)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Granada (ESP)

Manchester United (ENG)

Roma (ITA)

Slavia Prague (CZE)

Villarreal (ESP)

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Europa League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.