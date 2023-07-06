England toppled Israel 3-0 in the semi-finals, with Manchester City youngster Cole Palmer picking up a goal and two assists as part of an inspired display.

Boss Lee Carsley will be delighted to see how well his team have performed in the tournament so far, but will be keen to make sure their hard work is not in vain.

Spain have also looked ferocious in the competition so far with a 5-1 victory over Ukraine in the semi-finals with goals from five different scorers.

When is England v Spain U21s final?

England v Spain will take place on Saturday 8th July 2023.

England v Spain U21s kick-off time

England v Spain will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is England v Spain U21s final on?

Unfortunately, a deal has not been struck to show the Under-21 Euro 2023 live on TV in the UK in the traditional sense.

Sky Sports hosted coverage of the tournament in 2021 but reportedly did not bid for the rights this time around, while BBC have also not stepped up to secure the rights.

How to live stream England v Spain U21s online

Fans can still tune in for every match via official UEFA.tv for free.

Log into UEFA.tv before kick-off and you can watch full coverage from Romania and Georgia.

Listen to England v Spain U21s on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

England v Spain U21s odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: England (13/8) Draw (21/10) Spain (17/10)*

