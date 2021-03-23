What channel is England v San Marino World Cup qualifier match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

England shouldn’t struggle to see off San Marino in their first 2022 World Cup qualifier on Thursday, as boss Gareth Southgate gears up for bigger challenges to come in this international break.

Advertisement

The Three Lions have won all six of their previous meetings with San Marino, scoring on average six goals per outing.

San Marino’s sole goal against England came in the opening minute of a World Cup qualifier in 1993, which their opponents eventually won 7-1.

England come into this fixture having endured a tough autumn, in which they lost to both Denmark and Belgium in the UEFA Nations League, but beat Iceland 4-0 in their most recent encounter.

San Marino, meanwhile, drew 0-0 with Gibraltar late last year and haven’t even scored since a 3-1 loss to Kazakhstan in November 2019.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v San Marino on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is England v San Marino on TV?

England v San Marino will take place on Thursday 25th March 2021.

Check out our England fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

England v San Marino will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers taking place during this international break including Albania v England, which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is England v San Marino on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 7:15pm.

How to live stream England v San Marino online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

England v San Marino team news

England: Gareth Southgate could hand game time to fringe England players, so don’t be surprised if Jude Bellingham, Sam Johnstone, Ollie Watkins and James Ward-Prowse all feature.

The likes of Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling may start on the bench, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin potentially getting the nod up front.

San Marino: Cesena goalkeeper Elia Benedettini should start between the sticks, while 23-year-old striker Filippo Berardi is tipped to feature up front.

Captain Davide Simoncini boasts over 65 caps for his country and the midfielder will likely start here.

England v San Marino odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: England (1/250) Draw (50/1) San Marino (100/1)*

For all the latest international football odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: England v San Marino

England will cruise to victory here, but what Southgate will be looking for is how the younger fringe players adapt to international football and his tactics.

Don’t be surprised to see the boss use his full number of substitutions. England will control the game and should be two or three goals up by half time.

The one issue for the Three Lions is avoiding injury. So don’t be surprised if the pace is slow and England treat this almost like a training match.

Our prediction: England 7-0 San Marino (5/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our England fixtures on TV guide. For the latest football news visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.