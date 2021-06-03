What channel is England v Romania international friendly match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

England boss Gareth Southgate could hand his fringe players a chance to prove themselves ahead of the European Championships, when the Three Lions take on Romania in a friendly on Sunday.

The first of England’s three Euro 2020 fixtures in Group D is against Croatia on 13th June – a week after Southgate’s final opportunity to see his troops in match action.

There’ll be plenty of focus on how his team set up following the friendly game with Austria last Wednesday. Whether Southgate names a similar XI or opts for an overhaul remains to be seen.

Romania played a friendly with Georgia on Wednesday and failed to qualify for the Euros this summer. Their recent form has been middling, although they earned a 1-1 draw with Northern Ireland back in November thanks to a late Erik Bicfalvi goal.

These sides haven’t met since Romania beat England 3-2 at Euro 2000. In fact, the Three Lions have failed to beat Romania since the 1970 World Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Romania on TV and online.

When is England v Romania on TV?

England v Romania will take place on Sunday 6th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

England v Romania will kick off at 5pm.

There are numerous international friendly games taking place this weekend including Wales v Albania, which kicks off at 5pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is England v Romania on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV.

How to live stream England v Romania online

You can also live stream the match via the ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

England v Romania team news

England: Southgate could test fringe players here at the Riverside, so expect the likes of Ben Chilwell and Dominic Calvert-Lewin to get the nod.

Captain Harry Kane will likely be rested, along with Raheem Sterling. Southgate could also opt to switch the goalkeepers round and give Jordan Pickford the afternoon off.

Romania: Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi should start here, while ex-Reading striker George Puscas could be brought into the side.

The likes of Vlad Chiriches, Alexandru Maxim and Claudiu Keseru should provide the experience for boss Mirel Radoi.

Our prediction: England v Romania

England should have no problem beating Romania here, but don’t be surprised if this isn’t a free-flowing game.

After all, Southgate is almost certain to make plenty of changes in an effort to save the batteries before the Euros start next week.

There are still a number of spots in the XI to be resolved – most notably at right-back and who supports Kane up front – so expect a commanding, albeit not dazzling performance from the hosts.

Our prediction: England 3-0 Romania (TBC at bet365)

