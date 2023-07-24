Georgia Stanway's penalty strike proved enough in the opener, but the Lionesses may be forced to up their game against Denmark, currently ranked No.13 in the world rankings.

The Danes defeated China – No.12 in the world – by a narrow 1-0 margin in their opener and appear to be England's greatest threat in the group stages.

Victory for either side here would virtually guarantee progress to the knockout rounds, while a defeat could dent either side's ambitions of a deep run in 2023.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Denmark on TV and online.

When is England v Denmark Women?

England v Denmark will take place on Friday 28th July 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v Denmark Women kick-off time

England v Denmark will kick off at 9:30am UK time.

What TV channel is England v Denmark Women on?

You can watch England v Denmark live on BBC One.

There will be plenty of build-up to the game with extensive coverage of the Women's World Cup live on BBC and ITV throughout the tournament.

How to live stream England v Denmark Women online

Fans can tune in to live stream the match on BBC iPlayer.

The platform is available across a host of devices from smart TVs to laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Listen to England v Denmark Women on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

