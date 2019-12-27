What time is Dundee United v Dundee?

Dundee United v Dundee will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 27th December 2019.

How to watch Dundee United v Dundee on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Dundee United are rolling along at the top of the second tier with a massive 17-point gap over their nearest and dearest rivals – who sit in fourth.

Dundee are beginning to put a little run of form together, but United’s sheer dominance in the league and home advantage should be enough to see them through this one.

Prediction: Dundee United 2-0 Dundee