England played their usual 4-2-3-1 formation on Sunday, with Trent Alexander-Arnold partnering Declan Rice in midfield. Marc Guéhi also stepped in at centre-half next to John Stones after Harry Maguire pulled out of the squad through injury.

Harry Kane was hardly involved against Serbia - however, you can never write off England's all-time leading scorer, who will be desperate to get on the scoresheet on Thursday evening.

Denmark, who lost against England at Euro 2020, played out a 1-1 draw against Slovenia in their Group C opener, with Christian Eriksen netting before Erik Janža's equaliser in the second half.

RadioTimes.com brings you the predicted team news for Denmark v England at Euro 2024.

Denmark v England team news

England's team news centres around who will partner Rice in midfield. Will it be Alexander-Arnold again? Or could Conor Gallagher or Kobbie Mainoo get the call up? Kieran Trippier will likely start at left-back unless Luke Shaw is fit enough to start.

Denmark could make a couple of changes, with Brentford midfielder Christian Nørgaard and Wolfsburg defender Joakim Mæhle coming into the starting XI. England will have to keep an eye on Eriksen and his Manchester United team-mate Rasmus Højlund.

Denmark v England predicted line-ups

Denmark: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Kristiansen, Nørgaard, Højbjerg, Mæhle; Eriksen; Højlund, Wind.

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane.

