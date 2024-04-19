Despite being the underdogs, Coventry boss Mark Robins will fancy his side's chances of causing an upset, as they are one of the Championship's most prolific teams in front of goal and United's inability to restrict the opposition from getting shots away is well documented.

The Red Devils have ground their way to the last four of the FA Cup, and twice climbed off the canvas to knock out bitter rivals Liverpool in the previous round.

That has been one of the highlights of an otherwise bleak sophomore campaign in the dugout for Erik ten Hag, and with speculation rife over his future, a failure to beat lower-league opposition and reach the FA Cup final for the second season in a row would surely be one of the final nails in his coffin.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Coventry v Man Utd?

Coventry v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 21st April 2024.

Coventry v Man Utd kick-off time

Coventry v Man Utd will kick off at 3:30pm.

What TV channel is Coventry v Man Utd on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1 from 2:30pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Coventry v Man Utd online

You can live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Coventry v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Coventry v Man Utd odds

