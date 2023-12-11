Finally, the winners from those encounters will be set up to face the UEFA (Europe) Champions League winners Manchester City and Copa Libertadores (South America) title holders Fluminense as the matches steadily grow in prestige.

City are featuring in this competition for the very first time after securing their maiden European title in June this year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Club World Cup 2023 TV schedule, channel details and live stream information.

How to watch Club World Cup 2023 on TV

The Club World Cup 2023 will be shown live on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

Watch Club World Cup 2023 live stream online

Fans can tune in via FIFA+ to watch all the matches for free. All you need to do is create a FIFA+ account.

You can also watch the matches on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Club World Cup 2023 schedule

All UK times.

First round

Tuesday 12th December

Al-Ittihad v Auckland City (6pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / FIFA+

Second round

Friday 15th December

Leon v Urawa Red Diamonds (2:30pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / FIFA+

Al Ahly v Winner match 1 (6pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / FIFA+

Semi-finals

Monday 18th December

SF1: Fluminense v Al Ahly/Al-Ittihad/Auckland City (6pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / FIFA+

Tuesday 19th December

SF2: Leon/Urawa Red Diamonds v Manchester City (6pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / FIFA+

Third place play off

Friday 22nd December

Loser of SF1 v Loser of SF2 (2:30pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / FIFA+

Final

Friday 22nd December

Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2 (6pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / FIFA+

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.