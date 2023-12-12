As UEFA Champions League winners, City enter the tournament at a later stage than most teams, and are clear favourites to go all the way.

They will be expected to face Copa Libertadores champions Fluminense in the showpiece final, with all 19 editions of the competition being won by Europeans (15) or South American champions (4).

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Manchester City's participation at the Club World Cup 2023.

When do Manchester City play at the Club World Cup 2023?

Manchester City will play the first of their two matches at the Club World Cup on Tuesday 19th December 2023.

They will enter the competition at the semi-final stage, while their opponents may have fought through one or two rounds to reach this phase.

If City win their opening encounter, they will be swiftly launched into the final against another continental champion.

Both the third-place play-off and final will be played on Friday 22nd December 2023.

Man City Club World Cup fixtures

Tuesday 19th December

SF2: Leon/Urawa Red Diamonds v Manchester City (6pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / FIFA+

Friday 22nd December

Third-place: Loser of SF1 v Loser of SF2 (2:30pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / FIFA+

OR

Friday 22nd December

Final: Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2 (6pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / FIFA+

How to watch Club World Cup 2023 on TV

The Club World Cup 2023 will be shown live on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

Watch Club World Cup 2023 live stream online

Fans can tune in via FIFA+ to watch all the matches for free. All you need to do is create a FIFA+ account.

You can also watch the matches on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

