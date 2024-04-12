In the last fortnight alone, they've given up a stoppage-time equaliser to relegation battlers Sheffield United and grabbed a dramatic late win against Man Utd, with Cole Palmer scoring in the 100th and 101st minute in a seven-goal thriller.

Mauricio Pochettino's first season at the helm has been far from convincing, but the Blues could still finish as high as sixth and qualify for the Europa League as they're only five points back from wobbling Man Utd with a game in hand.

Everton are fighting a very different battle, with their Premier League survival still on the line following a second points deduction, which has left them just two points above the bottom three in 16th place.

Sean Dyche's side secured a vital victory against relegation rivals Burnley last weekend, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring his second goal in two games, and now head to West London looking to sweep aside Chelsea after beating them 2-0 at Goodison Park in December.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Everton on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Everton?

Chelsea v Everton will take place on Monday 15th April 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Everton kick-off time

Chelsea v Everton will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 6:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Everton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Chelsea v Everton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Chelsea v Everton in the USA

You can watch Chelsea v Everton live on FuboTV at 3pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Chelsea v Everton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (4/6) Draw (3/1) Everton (4/1)*

