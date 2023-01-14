The pair have both endured difficult runs over the past two months – struggling for form in the Premier League and being knocked out of the FA Cup and the EFL Cup respectively – which has caused pressure to build on the managers.

Chelsea will be hoping to secure a 12th consecutive win against Crystal Palace when they host the south Londoners at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Graham Potter has yet to convince the Blues support that he's the right man to take them back to the top of English football while some Crystal Palace fans are beginning to lose confidence in Patrick Vieira.

The Eagles have rarely found Stamford Bridge a happy hunting ground – winning just twice there in the past four decades. Chelsea have won the last 11 games between the two sides, including four in a row under Vieira.

Those records won't last forever but history is certainly on the hosts' side this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Crystal Palace?

Chelsea v Crystal Palace will kick off at 2pm on Sunday 15th January 2023.

Chelsea v Crystal Palace team news

Chelsea predicted line-up: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Silva, Hall; Kovacic, Gallagher; Ziyech, Felix, Mount; Havertz

Crystal Palace predicted line-up: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Ward; Doucoure, Hughes; Olise, Eze, Zaha; Ayew

Chelsea v Crystal Palace prediction

Crystal Palace will be the fresher of the two sides, with Chelsea playing Fulham on Thursday and facing a current injury crisis, and Vieira will be keen for them to impose themselves as their hosts have looked a little lost since the World Cup break.

Potter was always likely to be a project but fans will have hoped to see more progress than they have up to this point and the pressure will really build if he's unable to continue the Blues' impressive recent record against the visitors.

Chelsea are vulnerable at the moment but Crystal Palace don't look in the right shape to take full advantage. They may well scare their London rivals but will likely not do enough to take points back to the South East.

It would not be a surprise to see January signing Joao Felix get the start and he may just add a positivity to the side that has been lacking at points during their recent barren run.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace (17/2 at bet365)

Chelsea v Crystal Palace odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Chelsea (8/13) Draw (3/1) Crystal Palace (17/4)*

