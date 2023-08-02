Chelsea come into the Dortmund clash on the back of their 2-0 win against Fulham, with Thiago Silva and Christopher Nkunku finding the back of the net.

Pochettino's men don't have European football this season, meaning Chelsea are all in on domestic competitions - and they'll be desperate to finish in the top four at least.

Dortmund missed out on the Bundesliga title on goal difference last season, with Bayern Munich once again lifting the trophy. Edin Terzić's men have one more friendly after the Chelsea clash before their Bundesliga campaign gets underway.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Dortmund on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Chelsea v Dortmund?

Chelsea v Dortmund will take place on Thursday 3rd August 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Dortmund kick-off time

Chelsea v Dortmund will kick off at 1:30am.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Dortmund on?

Chelsea v Dortmund will be on the Blues' official TV channel on chelsea.com.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Chelsea and Dortmund official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Chelsea v Dortmund online

Likewise, the clubs' official TV channels are the only live streaming platforms in the UK that will show the game.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.