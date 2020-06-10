They have nine games to turn a transitional season into a sensational one, with a top four spot in their sights, but can they achieve it?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Chelsea's 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Chelsea fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

More like this

Sunday 21st June

Aston Villa v Chelsea (4:15pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 25th June

Chelsea v Man City (8:15pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 1st July

West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4th July

Chelsea v Watford (3:00pm)

Wednesday 8th July

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (8:00pm)

Saturday 11th July

Sheffield United v Chelsea (3:00pm)

Wednesday 15th July

Chelsea v Norwich (8:00pm)

Saturday 18th July

Liverpool v Chelsea (3:00pm)

Sunday 26th July

Chelsea v Wolves (3:00pm)

Watch Chelsea on TV and live stream

All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.

Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky's games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.

For all the latest details on how to watch Chelsea, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.

Chelsea kit 2019/20

Chelsea released their new home kit at the beginning of May and used Eden Hazard as the face of the launch.

Hazard was then sold to Real Madrid, meaning the Blues’ marketing team were left rather red faced.

Chelsea debuted their home kit on the last game of the 2018/19 season against Watford.

Check out the pictures of the new Chelsea kit for 2019/20.

Chelsea transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) – Undisclosed

OUT

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) – £88m

(Real Madrid) – £88m Ola Aina (Torino) – £9m

(Torino) – £9m Tomas Kalas (Bristol City) – Undisclosed

(Bristol City) – Undisclosed Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) – Free

(Crystal Palace) – Free Rob Green – Retired

– Retired Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus) – End of loan

(Juventus) – End of loan Tiemoue Bakayoko (Monaco) – Loan + £2.7m fee

(Monaco) – Loan + £2.7m fee Nathan Baxter (Ross County) – Loan

(Ross County) – Loan Jamal Blackman (Bristol Rovers) – Loan

(Bristol Rovers) – Loan Lucas Piazon (Rio Ave) – Loan

(Rio Ave) – Loan Todd Kane (Queens Park Rangers) – Free

(Queens Park Rangers) – Free Eduardo (SC Braga) – Free

(SC Braga) – Free Jake Clarke-Salter (Birmingham City) – Loan

(Birmingham City) – Loan Matt Miazga (Reading) – Loan

(Reading) – Loan Ethan Ampadu (RB Leipzig) – Loan + £585k fee

(RB Leipzig) – Loan + £585k fee Luke McCormick (Shrewsbury Town) – Loan

(Shrewsbury Town) – Loan Marcin Bulka (Paris Saint-Germain) – Free

(Paris Saint-Germain) – Free Danilo Pantic (Fehervar) – Loan + £450k fee

(Fehervar) – Loan + £450k fee Victor Moses (Inter Milan) – Loan

(Inter Milan) – Loan Davide Zappacosta (Roma) – Loan

(Roma) – Loan Kenneth Omeruo (Leganes) – £4.5m

(Leganes) – £4.5m David Luiz (Arsenal) – £8m

(Arsenal) – £8m Michael Hector (Fulham) – £5.3m

(Fulham) – £5.3m Kenedy (Getafe) – Loan

(Getafe) – Loan Danny Drinkwater (Aston Villa) – Loan

(Aston Villa) – Loan Baba Rahman (RCD Mallorca) – Loan

Chelsea stadium guide

Name: Stamford Bridge

Capacity: 41,631

Location: London

Year opened: 1905

Advertisement

Pitch dimensions: 113 x 73 yards