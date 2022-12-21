Brighton have impressed this season, with Roberto De Zerbi's men currently seventh in the Premier League.

Premier League Brighton travel to League One Charlton on Wednesday night for their Carabao Cup fourth round clash.

The Seagulls will be keen to progress in the cup as well as eyeing a top seven finish in the league.

They face Charlton, who are struggling in League One. They've lost their last three league games and they're 18th in the table.

Brighton will be able to field a relatively strong team at The Valley, minus Alexis Mac Allister, who will be absent after Argentina's World Cup success on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Charlton v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Charlton v Brighton?

Charlton v Brighton will take place on Wednesday 21st December 2022.

Charlton v Brighton kick-off time

Charlton v Brighton will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Carabao Cup TV schedule this week including Man City v Liverpool.

What TV channel is Charlton v Brighton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

Is there a Charlton v Brighton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Charlton v Brighton team news

Charlton predicted XI: Maynard-Brewer; Clare, Lavelle, Iniss, Sessegnon; Dobson, Payne, Fraser; Kirk, Aneke, Rak-Sakyi.

Brighton predicted XI: Steele; Lamptey, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinian; Caicedo, Gilmour; March, Trossard, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Charlton v Brighton prediction

Brighton's quality should shine through and they will have far too much for Charlton.

The League One strugglers will be hoping to keep the game close for the opening period, but Brighton's front line might be too much to handle.

