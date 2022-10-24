Ange Postecoglou's men have lost three and drawn one of their four games, with Celtic's only point coming against Shakhtar last month.

Celtic are on the hunt for their first Champions League group stage victory and they welcome Shakhtar Donetsk to Celtic Park on Tuesday night.

Celtic overcame Hearts last weekend in a thrilling 4-3 victory, with Greg Taylor's goal proving to be the winner. The win leaves Celtic four points ahead of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

As for Shakhtar, they've had a week's rest since their 3-0 win against Kolos in the Ukrainian Premier League.

Shakhtar are third in Group F, one point behind RB Leipzig in second. They'll go all out on Tuesday night with the Ukrainian side desperate to secure all three points in the hope of qualifying for the knockout stages.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best football players in the world 2022 | Best players in the Premier League 2022

When is Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk?

Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk will take place on Tuesday 25th October 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Champions League TV schedule this week including Ajax v Liverpool.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk team news

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor; O'Riley, Mooy, Hatate; Haksabanovic, Abada, Furuhashi.



Shakhtar Donetsk predicted XI: Trubin; Taylor, Bondar, Kryvtsov, Mykhaylichenko; Stepanenko; Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Mudryk; Traore.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Celtic (17/20) Draw (14/5) Shakhtar Donetsk (3/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk

Shakhtar are desperate to secure three points to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Celtic, meanwhile, are keen to restore some pride and put in a big Champions League performance.

It could be an open game on Tuesday night and the Celtic crowd will be crucial.

Our prediction: Celtic 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk (15/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.