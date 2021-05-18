What channel is Burnley v Liverpool Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool head into their final two Premier League fixtures knowing they need maximum points if they are to try and secure a Champions League spot.

Advertisement

Burnley welcome the Reds to Turf Moor with little to play for but go into the game off the back of a 4-0 hammering at home to Leeds.

In fact, Burnley have now set an unwanted club record of nine consecutive top-flight home league games without a win (D5, L4).

Sean Dyche’s men will have to put in a solid defensive performance if they are to put an end to that streak and have the unenviable task of stopping joint-top Golden Boot leader Mo Salah.

The Reds did however slip up against Burnley in the reverse fixture in January as Ashley Barnes bagged the only goal of the game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Liverpool on TV and online.

Follow our Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Burnley v Liverpool on TV?

Burnley v Liverpool will take place on Wednesday 19th May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Liverpool will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place midweek including Chelsea v Leicester, which kicks off at 8:15pm on Tuesday 18th May.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Burnley v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Burnley v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Burnley v Liverpool team news

Burnley: Having missed the weekend defeat by Leeds with a minor knee injury, goalkeeper Nick Pope could return between the sticks.

Phil Bardsley, Dale Stephens and Kevin Long have all undergone surgery, while Robbie Brady remains sidelined.

Liverpool: Naby Keita and Diogo Jota are both unavailable for selection, although the latter has an outside chance of playing on Sunday.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has recovered from illness, while James Milner will be assessed.

Burnley v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Burnley (10/1) Draw (6/1) Liverpool (2/9)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Burnley v Liverpool

There should be plenty of goals from Liverpool in this one with the Reds knowing the final Champions League spot could be settled on goal difference.

Salah sits level with Harry Kane on 22 league goals for the season and will see Burnley as an opportunity to add to his goals tally.

Burnley will be buoyed by the return of their fans at Turf Moor but it will require something special to beat last year’s champions.

Our prediction: Burnley 1-3 Liverpool (10/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.