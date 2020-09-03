Stephen Kenny’s men will hope to get off to a strong start as international football returns following the prolonged coronavirus break.

And Ireland will be seeking three points from their trip to Sofia as they seek promotion to the Nations League top division.

The match will also be Kenny’s first taste of managing on the international stage, with hopes high for the Dundalk man.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland game on TV and online.

When is Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland on TV?

Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland will take place on Thursday 3rd September 2020.

Nations League games are being staggered across the week-long international break this September.

What time is kick-off?

Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm – the match will follow Latvia v Andorra at 5pm, and is one of 10 televised Nations League games on Thursday.

What TV channel is Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland team news

Bulgaria: This is a largely inexperienced Bulgaria that boasts just 12 international goals among the squad. Goalkeeper Plamen Iliev is not included after going under the knife for an Achilles problem, so Georgi Georgiev may start between the sticks.

CSKA defender Petar Zanev is the most experienced player in the side with 43 international caps.

Republic of Ireland: James McCarthy is the big injury concern for the Irish after he joined up with the squad while carrying a calf strain.

Striker Troy Parrott is out and so Preston’s Sean Maguire comes into the squad, while Dara O'Shea, Conor Kearns, Shane Griffin and Lee Desmond are all included. Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is a late call-up after Kieran O'Hara’s injury.

Our prediction: Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland

Bulgaria may be newly promoted into League B but this Ireland team on paper should have the edge in Sofia.

The one big unknown for the Republic is how the players will fare under new leadership in Kenny.

Ireland should have enough here to at least take a draw, with the experienced Shane Long, Shane Duffy and Jeff Hendrick all present.

Our prediction: Bulgaria 1-1 Republic of Ireland

