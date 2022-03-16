Spurs' top-four aspirations were dented on Saturday as Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick meant they left Old Trafford with nothing and it is now more important than ever that they make the most of their games in hand.

Tottenham travel down to Brighton on Wednesday evening as part of this week's Premier League TV schedule with Antonio Conte's men looking to battle back into the race for fourth place.

Their first opportunity to do so will come on the South Coast on Wednesday as they face a Brighton side that have lost five on the bounce – scoring just once and conceding 11 times during a run that has seen them slide to 13th.

The Seagulls are at risk of finishing 2021/22 with a whimper, which would be a real disappointment after an impressive first half of the season.

But Tottenham have struggled on previous trips to the Amex and their recent inconsistency means this one is far from a foregone conclusion.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Tottenham?

Brighton v Tottenham will take place on Wednesday 16th March 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Tottenham will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are multiple Premier League games taking place this week including Arsenal v Liverpool on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Brighton v Tottenham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

Is there a Brighton v Tottenham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Brighton v Tottenham team news

Brighton predicted XI: Sánchez; Lamptey, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; Alzate, Bissouma; March, Moder, Trossard; Maupay

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Winks, Højbjerg, Reguilón; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Brighton v Tottenham odds

Our prediction: Brighton v Tottenham

Spurs have lost on their last two visits to the Amex but they should feel fairly confident after brushing Brighton aside in the third round of the FA Cup a few months ago.

With Potter unlikely to rush star central defender Adam Webster back, things should be easier for visiting front three Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, and Heung-Min Son.

The Seagulls' struggles in front of goal have been well documented this season and if Spurs' ferocious forward line can fire then they should be able to claim a first win in Brighton since 2018.

Our prediction: Brighton 0-2 Tottenham (11/1 at Bet365)

