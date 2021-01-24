What channel is Brentford v Leicester FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Brentford host Leicester in what could be one of the most exciting FA Cup fixtures of the round between two attacking units.

The Bees have notched 37 times in just 23 Championship games so far, with star man Ivan Toney bagging 16 of those.

Away ties against in-form Championship sides are often awkward encounters for Premier League teams, and Leicester could find this to be a tricky afternoon.

However, it could be a case of ‘they’re more scared of you, than you are of them’ with the Foxes in riotous form in the top four.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have won 12 of their opening 19 matches in the top flight and boast lofty aspirations of cracking into the Champions League once again, but fans will be hoping for success on the cup front in 2020/21.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Leicester on TV?

Brentford v Leicester will take place on Sunday 24th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Brentford v Leicester will kick off at 2:30pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this weekend including Manchester United v Liverpool, which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Brentford v Leicester on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 2pm.

How to live stream Brentford v Leicester online

Brentford v Leicester team news

Brentford: We mentioned Toney, but the danger man will miss the game due to a suspension after picking up a red card for the Bees.

Josh Dasilva is also banned for this one, while Mads Rasmussen, Shandon Baptiste and Pontus Jansson are all sidelined through injury.

Leicester: Perhaps equally out the Toney loss, Leicester talisman Jamie Vardy is out of this one with a hip problem.

Dennis Praet is also ruled out, but Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu could be handed starts as their rehabilitation continues.

Brentford v Leicester odds

Our prediction: Brentford v Leicester

It’s difficult to tell which side with feel the absence of Toney and Vardy more. They’re both outstanding, natural goalscorers and neither side will be pleased to go into this one without them.

Leicester are likely to go fairly strong, with James Maddison and Harvey Barnes in top form and hoping to add to their hot streaks.

Expect an entertaining affair between two sides unafraid to push forward. Both sides will create chances, but clinical finishing will determine the winner here.

Our prediction: Brentford 1-2 Leicester (15/2 at bet365)

