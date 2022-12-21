Blackburn come into this one on the back of their impressive 2-0 win at Norwich in the Championship last weekend, which moved them up to third in the table.

Blackburn and Nottingham Forest face off on Wednesday night with a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals up for grabs.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side are fully focused on promotion to the Premier League but they'll know the importance of a cup run.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, haven't played since their 1-0 win against Crystal Palace prior to the World Cup.

Forest, who lost all three of their friendlies during the break, are 18th in the Premier League having won just three of their 15 games. However, Steve Cooper has had the last few weeks to work with his squad and make improvements.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Blackburn v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Blackburn v Nottingham Forest?

Blackburn v Nottingham Forest will take place on Wednesday 21st December 2022.

Blackburn v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Blackburn v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Carabao Cup TV schedule this week including Man City v Liverpool.

What TV channel is Blackburn v Nottingham Forest on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

Is there a Blackburn v Nottingham Forest live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Blackburn v Nottingham Forest team news

Blackburn predicted XI: Kaminski; Wharton, Hyam, Mola; Rankin-Costello, Morton, Buckley, Hedges; Szmodics, Dolan, Hirst.



Nottingham Forest predicted XI: Henderson; Toffolo, Cook, Worrall, Lodi; Mangala, Yates, O'Brien; Gibbs-White, Lingard, Awoniyi.

Blackburn v Nottingham Forest odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Blackburn (11/5) Draw (9/4) Nottingham Forest (13/10)*

bet365 odds: Blackburn (11/5) Draw (9/4) Nottingham Forest (13/10)*

Blackburn v Nottingham Forest prediction

This won't be straightforward for Nottingham Forest but Steve Cooper will be hoping his side's quality shines through.

Blackburn will be flying high after their impressive win at Norwich and they'll cause Forest a few problems.

Our prediction: Blackburn 1-1 Nottingham Forest (5/1 at bet365)

