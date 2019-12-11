QPR share a matching record with their opponents, though three goals in two games for 21-year-old sensation Eberechi Eze has Rs fans excited about the prospect of pushing up through the table.

What time is Birmingham v QPR?

Birmingham v QPR will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 11th December 2019.

How to watch Birmingham v QPR on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

There’s very little to separate both of these sides, and the game could boil down to an individual magic moment.

The Blues head in as favourites on home soil, but QPR have weapons such as Eze and Jordan Hugill who can step up to cause problems.

Prediction: Birmingham 1-1 QPR