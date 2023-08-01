Darwin Núñez, Bobby Clark, Diogo Jota and Ben Doak netted, with Liverpool now facing Bayern and Darmstadt before their Premier League opener against Chelsea on 13th August.

Liverpool will be hoping to challenge for the title this season - or at least secure a top-four finish - as well as eyeing Europa League success.

Bayern, meanwhile, will be aiming to challenge on all fronts this campaign and they will fancy their chances if they sign Harry Kane. The Tottenham striker is said to be closing in on a stunning move to Germany as the England international eyes silverware before the end of his career.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bayern Munich v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Bayern Munich v Liverpool?

Bayern Munich v Liverpool will take place on Wednesday 2nd August 2023.

Bayern Munich v Liverpool kick-off time

Bayern Munich v Liverpool will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Bayern Munich v Liverpool on?

Bayern Munich v Liverpool will be on Liverpool's official TV channel LFC TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Liverpool and Bayern Munich official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Bayern Munich v Liverpool online

Likewise, the clubs' official TV channels are the only live streaming platforms in the UK that will show the game.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

