Steve Clarke's men were due to face Ukraine in a play-off semi-final last week but the encounter was postponed due to the ongoing invasion by Russia.

Scotland's World Cup ambitions remain in the balance as they head into another friendly clash this evening. The Scots face Austria, who have just been dumped out of the qualifier play-offs by Wales.

That tie is now slated to go ahead in June but doubts remain over whether it will still be too soon for Ukraine to return to competitive action.

Scotland drew 1-1 with Poland during their last outing as they kept themselves ticking over and will hope for a similarly positive result when they take on the Austrians tonight.

During a dramatic press conference leading up to this game, Austria manager Franco Foda announced he will quit his role after the final whistle as a response for failing to qualify for Qatar 2022.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Austria v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Austria v Scotland?

Austria v Scotland will take place on Tuesday 29th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Austria v Scotland will kick off at 7:45pm.

World Cup qualifiers draw to a close this week including Portugal v North Macedonia for a place at Qatar 2022.

What TV channel is Austria v Scotland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action from 7:40pm.

How to live stream Austria v Scotland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Austria v Scotland team news

Austria predicted XI: Bachmann; Ulmer, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Alaba; Kalajdzic, Lazaro, Seiwald, Weimann; Sabitzer; Arnautovic

Scotland predicted XI: Gordon; McTominay, Hanley, Tierney; O'Donnell, S Armstrong, McGregor, Robertson; Jack, C Adams, Christie

Austria v Scotland odds

Our prediction: Austria v Scotland

The future of both nations remains firmly in the balance with Austria unsure who will be managing them after this evening, and Scotland still no closer to discovering their World Cup fate.

Austria's particularly turbulent week will do them no favours in this one. What do the players have to lose? Or gain?

They will have decompressed following their Wales defeat and are entirely lacking incentive to topple Scotland, who will be keen to keep piling up the wins, the draws and the good performances, and continue their recent years of progress.

Our prediction: Austria 1-2 Scotland (11/1 at Bet365)

