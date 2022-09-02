The Lionesses return to the grind following their game-changing triumph at Women's Euro 2022. They enter this game as champions of Europe and will be determined to conquer the world next year.

England face Austria as they wrap up their World Cup qualifying campaign this week.

England last met Austria on the opening night of the Euros, in front of a packed crowd at Old Trafford.

Beth Mead struck the only goal of the game in a tense encounter that would prove to be the Lionesses' weakest showing of the tournament, which speaks volumes about how they grew into – and dominated – the competition.

Boss Sarina Wiegman will hope to mark her first anniversary in charge of the team with a victory, though qualification to the World Cup in 2023 is already virtually assured.

England lead Group D by five points with two games to go after winning all eight of their matches so far with 68 goals scored and none conceded.

That is enough to secure a play-off spot, while a draw against second-place Austria would be enough to qualify with a game to spare.

When is Austria v England?

Austria v England will take place on Saturday 3rd September 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Austria v England will kick off at 4:30pm.

There will be one more World Cup qualifier next week as the Lionesses face Luxembourg to wrap up their campaign.

What TV channel is Austria v England on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 4pm.

Women's Euro 2022 was broadcast on free-to-air TV and has swept up the nation into Lionesses fever, so you can expect that to continue into the World Cup.

How to live stream Austria v England online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Austria v England odds

Our prediction: Austria v England

England have defeated each of the bottom three teams in their group 10-0 and also racked up a wild 20-0 scoreline against Latvia.

They have won all of their games without conceding a goal, and while Austria boast a genuine challenge, they will be no match for the all-conquering Lionesses.

Our prediction: Austria 0-3 England

