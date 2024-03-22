Closing that gap in what's left of the season will be a hard ask, but Jonas Eidevall's side must dust themselves down and go again this weekend to ensure they don't drop out of the race completely.

Arsenal will know that they cannot underestimate their hosts, who may be 15 points below them in the table but came within minutes of beating them in the reverse fixture in October.

Maz Pacheco's 25th-minute goal looked set to give Villa a famous victory at the Emirates in that game, before two goals in stoppage-time from first Katie McCabe and then Alessia Russo stole the three points.

If that's anything to go by, there could be plenty of drama at Villa Park in the final WSL match of the weekend.

When is Aston Villa v Arsenal?

Aston Villa v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 24th March 2024.

Aston Villa v Arsenal kick-off time

Aston Villa v Arsenal will kick off at 6:45pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football, Premier League and Main Event from 6:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Aston Villa v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Aston Villa v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Aston Villa (13/2) Draw (9/2) Arsenal (2/7)*

