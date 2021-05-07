What channel is Arsenal v West Brom Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal turn their attention to their final few Premier League fixtures following their Europa League exploits as they host West Brom.

Finishing in the top six looks unlikely for Mikel Arteta’s men and it’s now about ensuring the Gunners don’t slip further down the table to finish in the bottom half.

Meanwhile, West Brom’s fate looks all but sealed with Sam Allardyce’s side set to join already relegated Sheffield United in the Championship next season.

But Allardyce will not exit the top flight without a fight and he’ll be looking to exploit the weaknesses in Arsenal’s backline.

Arsenal ran out 4-0 winners in the reverse fixture in January as Alexandre Lacazette bagged twice at The Hawthorns.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v West Brom on TV?

Arsenal v West Brom will take place on Sunday 9th May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v West Brom will kick off at 7pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Manchester City v Chelsea, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday 8th May.

What TV channel is Arsenal v West Brom on?

You can watch the game live on BT Sport 1 from 6:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Arsenal v West Brom online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Arsenal v West Brom team news

Arsenal: Kieran Tierney and Alexandre Lacazette could be in contention to start after missing the last Premier League match through injury.

David Luiz suffered a knock against Newcastle at the start of the month and it’s unclear if he’ll be given the nod to start against the Baggies.

West Brom: Allardyce will be without Ainsley Maitland-Niles with the Arsenal loanee unable to play against his parent club.

Robert Snodgrass could return to the fold after overcoming some niggling injuries, having not played since mid-March.

Arsenal v West Brom odds

Our prediction: Arsenal v West Brom

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has endured a difficult season on and off the pitch but will be looking to finish the season on a high – and he’ll see West Brom as that opportunity.

The Gabon international scored in their recent 2-0 win over Newcastle to hit the 10-league goals mark and he’ll be hoping he can close the three-goal gap on team-mate Lacazette to finish as the club’s top scorer this term.

For all Allardyce’s expertise in organising defences, sometimes against a team of Arsenal’s attacking quality, the game can turn into damage limitation very quickly.

Arsenal will be well aware their opponents did put five past Chelsea last month though.

Our prediction: Arsenal 3-0 West Brom (14/1 at bet365)

