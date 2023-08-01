Arsenal come into the Monaco clash on the back of their impressive 5-3 win against Barcelona last week. Leandro Trossard netted a brace, with Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Fabio Vieira also scoring in California.

The Gunners want to go one better this season and beat City to the Premier League title, with Arteta hoping the additions of Declan Rice, Jurriën Timber and Havertz will get them over the line.

Monaco, who missed out on European football last season after finishing sixth in Ligue 1, have two more pre-season games before their opening league match against Clermont Foot on 13th August.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Monaco on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Arsenal v Monaco?

Arsenal v Monaco will take place on Wednesday 2nd August 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Monaco kick-off time

Arsenal v Monaco will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Monaco on?

Arsenal v Monaco will be on the Gunners' official TV channel Arsenal.com.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Arsenal and Monaco official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Arsenal v Monaco online

Likewise, the clubs' official TV channels are the only live streaming platforms in the UK that will show the game.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.