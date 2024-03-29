Arsenal, who have made nine League Cup final appearances, are fully focused on Sunday's clash, as well as mounting a Women's Super League title charge.

The Gunners are six points behind Chelsea and Manchester City, who are separated only by goal difference at the summit of the table with five games remaining.

Chelsea, who have won the Women's Super League for the last four seasons, are hoping to finish the campaign on a high before Emma Hayes's summer departure to take over the US Women's national team.

The Blues are also in the FA Women's Cup semi-finals, as well as the Champions League semi-finals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Chelsea?

Arsenal v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 31st March 2024.

Arsenal v Chelsea kick-off time

Arsenal v Chelsea will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Chelsea on?

Arsenal v Chelsea will be shown on BBC Two from 2:30pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v Chelsea online

You can also live stream the Arsenal v Chelsea game online via BBC iPlayer.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Arsenal v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (5/1) Draw (9/2) Chelsea (1/3)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

