What channel is Arsenal v Brighton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal head into the final weekend of Premier League fixtures with an outside chance of securing European football next season – but it won’t be the Europa League.

The Gunners sit ninth ahead of Brighton’s visit and can only finish as high as seventh with a victory that would secure them a spot in the inaugural Europa Conference League.

But they face a Graham Potter side full of confidence with the Seagulls recording an impressive 3-2 win over champions Manchester City last time out.

Brighton lie in 17th position but could finish as high as 13th (and leapfrog rivals Crystal Palace) if they beat the Gunners and other results go their way.

Arsenal took maximum points in the reverse fixture as Alexandre Lacazette bagged the only goal of the game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Brighton on TV?

Arsenal v Brighton will take place on Sunday 23rd May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Brighton will kick off at 4pm.

All 10 Premier League games will kick off at the same time on the final day for maximum fairness across the division. And they’re all live on TV.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Brighton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena from 3:50pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Brighton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Arsenal v Brighton team news

Arsenal: Hector Bellerin missed Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Palace with a leg injury and will be assessed ahead of Brighton.

David Luiz was also absent with a hamstring injury and it’s not yet known if he’ll return for the final match of the season.

Brighton: Danny Welbeck is likely to miss the reunion against his former side due to a hamstring injury.

The 30-year-old limped off in the first half of Brighton’s win over City and Potter will now need to adjust his plan of attack for Arsenal.

Arsenal v Brighton odds

Our prediction: Arsenal v Brighton

Arteta’s side will have to play a lot better than they did against Palace if they are to achieve a comfortable victory in front of their returning fans.

They had just three shots on target in their 3-1 win against the Eagles and this game could follow the same format with the Gunners ready to take their chances.

Brighton will struggle without Welbeck leading their line but last week’s win over City will give them a big confidence boost to try and ruin Arsenal’s European plans.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Brighton (8/1 at bet365)

