The Gunners are two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table after Arsenal's 1-0 win at Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

Premier League leaders Arsenal turn their attention to the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night as Brighton travel to the Emirates.

Gabriel Magalhaes netted the winner, meaning Mikel Arteta's men have won 11, drawn one and lost one so far this season.

Brighton, meanwhile, are impressing under new manager Roberto De Zerbi. The Seagulls won 3-2 at Wolves on Saturday to send them up to sixth and one spot above Graham Potter's Chelsea.

Pascal Gross netted an 83rd minute winner after Adam Lallana and Kaoru Mitoma found the back of the net in the first half at Molineux.

Arteta's main focus will be the Premier League after Arsenal's exceptional start, however, the Spaniard knows how important it is for the Gunners to pick up any silverware.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Brighton?

Arsenal v Brighton will take place on Wednesday 9th November 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Brighton will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Carabao Cup TV schedule this week including Man Utd v Aston Villa.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Brighton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

Is there an Arsenal v Brighton live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Arsenal v Brighton team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Turner; Cedric, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Elneny, Lokonga; Marquinhos, Vieira, Nelson; Nketiah.



Brighton predicted XI: Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Colwill; Lamptey, Caicedo, Gilmour, Mitoma; March, Trossard, Welbeck.



Arsenal v Brighton odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Arsenal (4/6) Draw (11/4) Brighton (17/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Brighton

While Arsenal will likely name a changed XI against Brighton, the visitors may not make as many alterations to their line-up.

Therefore, it could be a close game at the Emirates, but the Gunners should have enough to come out on top.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Brighton (15/2 at bet365)

