They remain two points back from leaders Liverpool and one behind second-place Man City, but with their title rivals facing off on Sunday, a win could see them finish the weekend top of the table.

Mikel Arteta's team have Tuesday night's Champions League round of 16 second leg against Porto to worry about as well, but won't want to take their foot off the gas against a Brentford side that may be struggling a little of late but have proven a thorn in their side before.

Though the Bees have lost 10 of their last 13 Premier League games and are only six points above the drop zone, they showed real fight in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Chelsea and earned a point from their last visit to the Emirates.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Brentford?

Arsenal v Brentford will take place on Saturday 9th March 2024.

Arsenal v Brentford kick-off time

Arsenal v Brentford will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Brentford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm and Main Event from 5:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Brentford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Arsenal v Brentford on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Arsenal v Brentford in the USA

You can watch Arsenal v Brentford live on Peacock at 12:30pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Arsenal v Brentford odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (1/4) Draw (11/2) Brentford (10/1)*

Bet Boost: Arsenal to win by 2 or more goals, Gabriel Martinelli over 1.5 shots on target, Martin Odegaard over 1.5 shots on target – 11/1 12/1

Bet Boosts are only available to new and eligible customers, and are subject to availability.

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

