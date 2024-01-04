Africa Cup of Nations 2023 on TV: AFCON schedule, channel and live stream
Your complete guide to Africa Cup of Nations TV coverage, including channels and live stream details.
The Africa Cup of Nations returns in 2024 with a delayed tournament that promises to be worth the wait in Ivory Coast.
The 34th edition of AFCON was postponed from last summer due to the rainy season in the host nation, but anticipation has only grown since then.
Reigning champions Senegal, 2021 runners-up Egypt and World Cup 2022 semi-finalists Morocco are among the top contenders expected to battle it out at the business end of this tournament.
A host of world class players including Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen, Sadio Mané and Riyad Mahrez will all take to the field in a bid to inspire their respective nations to glory.
Fans across the globe will be excited to spice up their football life with daily doses of AFCON action across the next month, with plenty of drama guaranteed across the 52 matches - all shown live on UK TV.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Africa Cup of Nations 2023.
When is the Africa Cup of Nations 2023?
The Africa Cup of Nations 2023 starts on Friday 13th January 2024.
The tournament runs until Sunday 11th February 2024, with the final taking place on that day.
How to watch Africa Cup of Nations 2023 on TV and live stream
You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
Africa Cup of Nations 2023 TV schedule
All UK time.
Group Stage
Saturday 13th January
Ivory Coast v Guinea-Bissau (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Sunday 14th January
Nigeria v Equatorial Guinea (2pm) Sky Sports Mix
Egypt v Mozambique (5pm) Sky Sports Football
Ghana v Cape Verde (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Monday 15th January
Senegal v The Gambia (2pm) Sky Sports Football
Cameroon v Guinea (5pm) Sky Sports Football
Algeria v Angola (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Tuesday 16th January
Burkina Faso v Mauritania (2pm) Sky Sports Football
Tunisia v Namibia (5pm) Sky Sports Football
Mali v South Africa (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Wednesday 17th January
Morocco v Tanzania (5pm) Sky Sports Football
DR Congo v Zambia (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Thursday 18th January
Equatorial Guinea v Guinea-Bissau (2pm) Sky Sports Football
Ivory Coast v Nigeria (5pm) Sky Sports Football
Egypt v Ghana (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Friday 19th January
Cape Verde v Mozambique (2pm) Sky Sports Football
Senegal v Cameroon (5pm) Sky Sports Football
Guinea v The Gambia (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Saturday 20th January
Algeria v Burkina Faso (2pm) Sky Sports TBC
Mauritania v Angola (5pm) Sky Sports Football
Tunisia v Mali (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Sunday 21st January
Morocco v DR Congo (2pm) Sky Sports TBC
Zambia v Tanzania (5pm) Sky Sports TBC
South Africa v Namibia (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Monday 22nd January
Equatorial Guinea v Ivory Coast (5pm) Sky Sports TBC
Guinea-Bissau v Nigeria (5pm) Sky Sports TBC
Cape Verde v Egypt (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Mozambique v Ghana (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Tuesday 23rd January
The Gambia v Cameroon (5pm) Sky Sports TBC
Guinea v Senegal (5pm) Sky Sports TBC
Angola v Burkina Faso (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Mauritania v Algeria (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Wednesday 24th January
Namibia v Mali (5pm) Sky Sports TBC
South Africa v Tunisia (5pm) Sky Sports TBC
Tanzania v DR Congo (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Zambia v Morocco (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Round of 16
Saturday 27th January
R16 1: Group D Winner v Group B/E/F Third Place (5pm) Sky Sports Football
R16 2: Group A Runner-up v Group C Runner-up (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Sunday 28th January
R16 2: Group A Winner v Group C/D/E Third Place (5pm) Sky Sports Football
R16 3: Group B Runner-up v Group F Runner-up (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Monday 29th January
R16 4: Group B Winner v Group A/C/D Third Place (5pm) Sky Sports Football
R16 5: Group C Winner v Group A/B/F Third Place (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Tuesday 30th January
R16 7: Group E Winner v Group D Runner-up (5pm) Sky Sports Football
R16 8: Group F Winner v Group E Runner-up (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Quarter-finals
Friday 2nd February
QF1: Winner of R16 2 v Winner of R16 1 (5pm) Sky Sports Football
QF2: Winner of R16 4 v Winner of R16 3 (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Saturday 3rd February
QF3: Winner of R16 7 v Winner of R16 6 (5pm) Sky Sports Football
QF4: Winner of R16 5 v Winner of R16 8 (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Semi-finals
Wednesday 7th February
SF1: Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF4 (5pm) Sky Sports Football
SF2: Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF2 (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Third-place play-off
Saturday 10th February
Third-place play-off: SF1 loser v SF2 loser (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Final
Sunday 11th February
Final: SF1 winner v SF1 loser (8pm) Sky Sports Football
