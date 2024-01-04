Reigning champions Senegal, 2021 runners-up Egypt and World Cup 2022 semi-finalists Morocco are among the top contenders expected to battle it out at the business end of this tournament.

A host of world class players including Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen, Sadio Mané and Riyad Mahrez will all take to the field in a bid to inspire their respective nations to glory.

Fans across the globe will be excited to spice up their football life with daily doses of AFCON action across the next month, with plenty of drama guaranteed across the 52 matches - all shown live on UK TV.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Africa Cup of Nations 2023.

When is the Africa Cup of Nations 2023?

The Africa Cup of Nations 2023 starts on Friday 13th January 2024.

The tournament runs until Sunday 11th February 2024, with the final taking place on that day.

How to watch Africa Cup of Nations 2023 on TV and live stream

You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Africa Cup of Nations 2023 TV schedule

All UK time.

Group Stage

Saturday 13th January

Ivory Coast v Guinea-Bissau (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Sunday 14th January

Nigeria v Equatorial Guinea (2pm) Sky Sports Mix

Egypt v Mozambique (5pm) Sky Sports Football

Ghana v Cape Verde (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Monday 15th January

Senegal v The Gambia (2pm) Sky Sports Football

Cameroon v Guinea (5pm) Sky Sports Football

Algeria v Angola (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League

Tuesday 16th January

Burkina Faso v Mauritania (2pm) Sky Sports Football

Tunisia v Namibia (5pm) Sky Sports Football

Mali v South Africa (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Wednesday 17th January

Morocco v Tanzania (5pm) Sky Sports Football

DR Congo v Zambia (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Thursday 18th January

Equatorial Guinea v Guinea-Bissau (2pm) Sky Sports Football

Ivory Coast v Nigeria (5pm) Sky Sports Football

Egypt v Ghana (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Friday 19th January

Cape Verde v Mozambique (2pm) Sky Sports Football

Senegal v Cameroon (5pm) Sky Sports Football

Guinea v The Gambia (8pm) Sky Sports TBC

Saturday 20th January

Algeria v Burkina Faso (2pm) Sky Sports TBC

Mauritania v Angola (5pm) Sky Sports Football

Tunisia v Mali (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Sunday 21st January

Morocco v DR Congo (2pm) Sky Sports TBC

Zambia v Tanzania (5pm) Sky Sports TBC

South Africa v Namibia (8pm) Sky Sports TBC

Monday 22nd January

Equatorial Guinea v Ivory Coast (5pm) Sky Sports TBC

Guinea-Bissau v Nigeria (5pm) Sky Sports TBC

Cape Verde v Egypt (8pm) Sky Sports TBC

Mozambique v Ghana (8pm) Sky Sports TBC

Tuesday 23rd January

The Gambia v Cameroon (5pm) Sky Sports TBC

Guinea v Senegal (5pm) Sky Sports TBC

Angola v Burkina Faso (8pm) Sky Sports TBC

Mauritania v Algeria (8pm) Sky Sports TBC

Wednesday 24th January

Namibia v Mali (5pm) Sky Sports TBC

South Africa v Tunisia (5pm) Sky Sports TBC

Tanzania v DR Congo (8pm) Sky Sports TBC

Zambia v Morocco (8pm) Sky Sports TBC

Round of 16

Saturday 27th January

R16 1: Group D Winner v Group B/E/F Third Place (5pm) Sky Sports Football

R16 2: Group A Runner-up v Group C Runner-up (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Sunday 28th January

R16 2: Group A Winner v Group C/D/E Third Place (5pm) Sky Sports Football

R16 3: Group B Runner-up v Group F Runner-up (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Monday 29th January

R16 4: Group B Winner v Group A/C/D Third Place (5pm) Sky Sports Football

R16 5: Group C Winner v Group A/B/F Third Place (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Tuesday 30th January

R16 7: Group E Winner v Group D Runner-up (5pm) Sky Sports Football

R16 8: Group F Winner v Group E Runner-up (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Quarter-finals

Friday 2nd February

QF1: Winner of R16 2 v Winner of R16 1 (5pm) Sky Sports Football

QF2: Winner of R16 4 v Winner of R16 3 (8pm) Sky Sports TBC

Saturday 3rd February

QF3: Winner of R16 7 v Winner of R16 6 (5pm) Sky Sports Football

QF4: Winner of R16 5 v Winner of R16 8 (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Semi-finals

Wednesday 7th February

SF1: Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF4 (5pm) Sky Sports Football

SF2: Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF2 (8pm) Sky Sports TBC

Third-place play-off

Saturday 10th February

Third-place play-off: SF1 loser v SF2 loser (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Final

Sunday 11th February

Final: SF1 winner v SF1 loser (8pm) Sky Sports Football

