Aberdeen, under the interim management of Peter Leven until Elfsborg head coach Jimmy Thelin takes up the reins in the summer, are also going well, as they are unbeaten in their last four league games - but their two most recent outings have failed to yield a goal.

Celtic head into the clash with a distinct edge over their opponents in the 2023/24 campaign, having won two of their three meetings, although the Dons earned a point in the most recent match between the teams in February.

While Celtic are the most successful side in the history of the competition with 41 titles, Aberdeen have not won the Scottish Cup since 1990. Could this be the year their long wait comes to an end?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aberdeen v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Aberdeen v Celtic?

Aberdeen v Celtic will take place on Saturday 20th April 2024.

Aberdeen v Celtic kick-off time

Aberdeen v Celtic will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Aberdeen v Celtic on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

Alternatively, you can watch the match live on BBC One Scotland.

How to live stream Aberdeen v Celtic online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

You can also live stream the match on BBC iPlayer.

Is Aberdeen v Celtic on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Aberdeen v Celtic odds

