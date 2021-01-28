What channel is Everton v Newcastle Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The upcoming weekend of Premier League action kicks off with a mouthwatering tie at Goodison Park as Everton host out-of-form Newcastle on Saturday.

The Toffees have hit strong form of late to pick up their push for a top-four finish this season under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Everton also have a handful of rescheduled Premier League fixtures still to play and the boss will be confident of nailing another three points here.

That’s because Newcastle are enduring a miserable run of late. A 2-1 loss to Leeds on Tuesday stretched their winless run to 10 games.

Yet boss Steve Bruce will hope the display against Leeds, coupled with the fact Newcastle beat Everton 2-1 earlier in the season, will give his men some confidence on Merseyside.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Everton v Newcastle on TV?

Everton v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 30th January 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Newcastle will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Manchester United, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Everton v Newcastle on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Everton v Newcastle online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Everton v Newcastle team news

Everton: Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are definitely ruled out for Everton, while this game may come a few days too soon for midfielder Allan.

Newcastle: Allan Saint-Maximin looked lively off the bench against Leeds on Tuesday and should start here. There is also a slight chance that Ciaran Clark recovers from a calf strain.

However, Paul Dummett, DeAndre Yedlin and Federico Fernandez remain injured. Bruce may choose to keep Ryan Fraser and Miguel Almiron in the XI after the pair impressed in midweek.

Everton v Newcastle odds

Our prediction: Everton v Newcastle

Newcastle’s form has hit rock bottom and it doesn’t look like that will change against Everton on Saturday, even though Bruce’s men did beat the Toffees 2-1 back in November.

Everton have kicked on since then and look a genuine threat even without the injured Allan running the show from midfield.

With the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison back in the goals, Everton should see this game out comfortably.

Our prediction: Everton 2-0 Newcastle (13/2 at bet365)

