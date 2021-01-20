What live football is on TV tonight?

Manchester City kick-start a pair of Premier League fixtures live on TV tonight as the battle for top spot rages on.

Pep Guardiola will hope to maintain his team’s impressive streak of form this evening with the summit within touching distance.

Soon after City play, rivals Manchester United will be thrust into the spotlight for a chance to land a blow of their own.

But it’s not just Premier League football on TV tonight, there’s a range of Championship, Scottish Premiership and Italian Super Cup action on the box.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts occasional games throughout the season.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today and for the rest of the week.

Wednesday 20th January

Selected key matches on TV.

Premier League

Fulham v Man Utd (8:15pm) BT Sport

Man City v Aston Villa (8:15pm) BT Sport

Championship

Norwich v Bristol City (6pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Scottish Premiership

Livingston v Celtic (8:15pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Italian Super Cup

Juventus v Napoli (8pm) BT Sport 2

Thursday 21st January

Premier League

Liverpool v Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Friday 22nd January

FA Cup

Chorley v Wolves (7:45pm) BT Sport 1

Championship

Stoke v Watford (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Saturday 23rd January

FA Cup

TBC v Arsenal (12:15pm) BT Sport 1

Cheltenham v Man City (5:30pm) BBC One

Premier League

Aston Villa v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Sunday 24th January

FA Cup

Chelsea v Luton (12pm) BBC One

Man Utd v Liverpool (5pm) BBC One

Championship

Middlesbrough v Blackburn (3pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Monday 25th January

FA Cup

Wycombe v Tottenham (7:45pm) BT Sport 1

Tuesday 26th January

Premier League

Brighton v Fulham (6pm) BT Sport

Newcastle v Leeds (6pm) BT Sport

Southampton v Arsenal (8:15pm) BT Sport

West Brom v Man City (8:15pm) BT Sport

League One

Ipswich v Sunderland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

