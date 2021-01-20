What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
Manchester City kick-start a pair of Premier League fixtures live on TV tonight as the battle for top spot rages on.
Pep Guardiola will hope to maintain his team’s impressive streak of form this evening with the summit within touching distance.
Soon after City play, rivals Manchester United will be thrust into the spotlight for a chance to land a blow of their own.
But it’s not just Premier League football on TV tonight, there’s a range of Championship, Scottish Premiership and Italian Super Cup action on the box.
Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts occasional games throughout the season.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today and for the rest of the week.
Wednesday 20th January
Selected key matches on TV.
Premier League
Fulham v Man Utd (8:15pm) BT Sport
Man City v Aston Villa (8:15pm) BT Sport
Championship
Norwich v Bristol City (6pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Scottish Premiership
Livingston v Celtic (8:15pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Italian Super Cup
Juventus v Napoli (8pm) BT Sport 2
Thursday 21st January
Premier League
Liverpool v Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Friday 22nd January
FA Cup
Chorley v Wolves (7:45pm) BT Sport 1
Championship
Stoke v Watford (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Saturday 23rd January
FA Cup
TBC v Arsenal (12:15pm) BT Sport 1
Cheltenham v Man City (5:30pm) BBC One
Premier League
Aston Villa v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 24th January
FA Cup
Chelsea v Luton (12pm) BBC One
Man Utd v Liverpool (5pm) BBC One
Championship
Middlesbrough v Blackburn (3pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Monday 25th January
FA Cup
Wycombe v Tottenham (7:45pm) BT Sport 1
Tuesday 26th January
Premier League
Brighton v Fulham (6pm) BT Sport
Newcastle v Leeds (6pm) BT Sport
Southampton v Arsenal (8:15pm) BT Sport
West Brom v Man City (8:15pm) BT Sport
League One
Ipswich v Sunderland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
