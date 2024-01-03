Littler will face pre-tournament favourite Luke Humphries in the showpiece match with little pressure on his young shoulders, given his initial target was to simply win his first-round encounter against an unseeded opponent.

The teenager has enjoyed a spellbinding run that has seen him eliminate his icon, Raymond van Barneveld, as well as seeded star Brendan Dolan and former world champion Rob Cross.

Fans across the nation will tune in to see whether he can reel in the biggest prize of them all and set himself up for life with the winnings.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the PDC World Darts Championship 2024 prize money pot.

PDC World Darts Championship 2024 prize money

The PDC World Darts Championship offers life-changing sums of cash for those who advance to the latter stages, and Luke Littler is no exception.

Littler and Humphries have already guaranteed £200,000 will flood into their bank accounts on pay day, but a show-stopping performance in the final will raise that total to a cool half a million for the victor.

Here is the full lowdown on prize money during the tournament:

Winner: £500,000

Runner-Up: £200,000

Semi-Final: £100,000

Quarter-Final: £50,000

Fourth Round: £35,000

Third Round: £25,000

Second Round: £15,000

First Round: £7,500

TOTAL: £2,500,000

When is PDC World Darts Championship 2024 final?

The PDC World Darts Championship 2024 final between Luke Littler and Luke Humphries will take place from 8pm on Wednesday 3rd January 2024.

How to watch PDC World Darts Championship 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the PDC World Darts Championship 2024 will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.