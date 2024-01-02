Former world champion Rob Cross will be gunning for the youngster as he seeks to win his second title, but the crowd will be right behind Littler as he aims to make history.

Littler has humbled his heroes during this fairy tale run, with a 4-1 destruction of 56-year-old legend Raymond van Barneveld arguably his high point so far.

The Runcorn teenager followed up the win over RvB with a 5-1 thrashing of seeded star Brendan Dolan, and remains a genuine contender to hoist the trophy on Wednesday night.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Luke Littler's next match at the PDC World Darts Championship 2024.

When does Luke Littler next play at the PDC World Darts Championship?

Luke Littler will play Rob Cross [8] from 7:30pm on Tuesday 2nd January 2024 in the semi-finals of the PDC World Darts Championship.

Play will begin from 7:30pm, but tune into Sky Sports early for all the build-up and to catch the walk-ons ahead of the clash.

Coverage of the PDC World Darts Championship 2024 will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices, you can also watch via NOW without signing up to a contract.

Luke Littler PDC World Darts Championship results

First round

Luke Littler 3-0 Christian Kist

Second round

Luke Littler 3-1 Andrew Gilding [20]

Third round

Luke Littler 4-1 Matt Campbell

Fourth round

Luke Littler 4-1 Raymond van Barneveld [29]

Quarter-finals

Luke Littler 5-1 Brendan Dolan [28]

Semi-finals

Luke Littler v Rob Cross [8]

PDC World Darts Championship schedule

Tuesday 2nd January

From 7:30pm (Sky Sports Arena)

SF1: [8] Rob Cross v Luke Littler [Q]

SF2 Scott Williams v Luke Humphries [3]

Wednesday 3rd January

From 8pm (Sky Sports Arena)

F: Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2

